Video Advisory (Sept. 29) MRJ arrives in U.S.

New Mitsubishi passenger jet arrives at test-flight base in U.S

-- A new passenger jet being developed by Japan's Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. arrived at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, on Sept. 28, 2016, for flight tests. Two fire engines gave a water salute after the aircraft, which has been beset with production delays, landed on the 4,000-meter runway.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15138/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo