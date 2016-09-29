Olympics: Tokyo gov't wants to reconsider 3 venue plans, befuddles 2020 organizers

The Tokyo metropolitan government is moving to reconsider the construction of three venues for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics after receiving a report from a review panel on Thursday, and has thrown Games organizers into a loop.

The panel, set up by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, reported to a task force on metropolitan government reform that with costs to organize the Games possibly soaring past 3 trillion yen, plans for the swimming, volleyball and rowing/canoe sprint venues should be reconsidered -- with not building the venues altogether an option.

As possible alternative sites to host the three sports, the panel suggested the existing Tokyo International Swimming Center, the Pacifico Yokohama for the volleyball and Tome, Miyagi Prefecture, for the rowing and canoe.

The panel also said costs for all temporary venues should be footed by the metropolitan government, with the national government and municipalities paying for everything outside Tokyo.

"We need to decide how we can cut climbing costs while leaving behind the legacy that we need to," Koike said, following an Olympic coordination meeting. "There are a lot of issues that need to be resolved, and we will search for the best solutions."

Koike is expected to draw her conclusion from the report inside a month.

"We cannot force the debt on to the people of the city," she said. "We need an answer as soon as possible."

Hiroshi Sato, vice director general of the 2020 organizing committee, said the International Olympic Committee is concerned about where Koike might take things, as is the executive board of the organizing committee.

IOC President Thomas Bach will be in Tokyo next month for a government-sponsored sports forum, where the issue should be addressed whatever Koike decides.

"There was talk of distrust with the way this has suddenly all come out," Sato said after an executive board meeting. "The IOC contacted us and was confused by it."

"The way we see it, the panel reported to the governor and our chief concern is what the governor does with the report and what she concludes from it, and that is what we relayed to the IOC."

"If you're going to review what is already in place, you must approach it with the utmost care because the process to get here was multi-layered and complex. If you don't, you could be left with nothing but distrust which is my personal concern."

"At this point in time, there's no telling how the governor will decide on the report. But I'm sure the metropolitan government as well as the governor understands it took a lot of work to get to where we are."

Yoshiro Mori, president of the 2020 organizing committee, was quick to pounce on the panel's proposals earlier Thursday, saying it would be difficult to make any changes to the current plans.

"I made it clear that it will be extremely difficult to overturn any decisions that have been made by the executive board of the International Olympic Committee," Mori said.

"We are not allowed to split up the athletes' village. The costs involved would be staggering as well," the former prime minister said, referring to a potential move of the rowing and canoeing to Miyagi.

"The decisions have been taken with adequate reasoning behind them."

The Japanese government echoed Mori's sentiments.

"If we were to change the venues, or the scope of the organization in any way, we would have to start discussions with the international federations and the IOC from zero again," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said.

"We would end up needing additional costs for the infrastructure and manpower. If we don't look at the big picture, it will not be a solution to the problem."

The organizing committee will submit a budget draft to the IOC sometime this year.

Also on Thursday, the committee named baseball legend and Softbank Hawks chairman Sadaharu Oh as a new member of the executive board, with baseball-softball being added to the Olympic program for Tokyo.

