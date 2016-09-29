Duterte, Vietnam's Tran Dai Quang meet in Hanoi

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, in Vietnam on his first visit since taking office, on Thursday held talks with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang in Hanoi.

The two presidents, whose countries both have territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea, affirmed the principal of settling disputes through peaceful means on the basis of key principles of international law, including the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.

They also called on parties to exercise self-restraint, not use or threaten to use force, and fully respect diplomatic and legal processes.