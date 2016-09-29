Close

Kyodo News

September 29, 2016 23:16

21:14 29 September 2016

Toxic chemicals found exceeding standards at new Tokyo market site

TOKYO, Sept. 29, Kyodo

Two toxic chemicals were detected at levels slightly above the government-set environmental standards in groundwater samples from Tokyo's Toyosu area where the famous Tsukiji fish market is planned to be relocated, the Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday.

The chemicals, detected around an area scheduled to handle fruit and vegetables, are benzene and arsenic. The latest development follows Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike's decision to postpone the market relocation so she can continue to address safety concerns over the new market site.

It is the first time that toxic substances have been found exceeding the standards. Similar surveys had been conducted seven times since November 2014 when the Tokyo government claimed it had finished taking steps to deal with soil contamination caused by the area previously hosting a gas production plant.

