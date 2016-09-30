URGENT: Japan's industrial output up 1.5% in August

Japan's industrial output in August rose a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent from the previous month, the government said Friday.

The index of output at factories and mines stood at 97.9 against the base of 100 in 2010, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.

The index of industrial shipments decreased 1.3 percent to 94.6, while that of inventories was up 0.1 percent at 111.3.