Close

Kyodo News

September 30, 2016 11:22

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:31 30 September 2016

FOCUS: OPEC's oil output cut deal may bode well for "Abenomics"

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
TOKYO, Sept. 30, Kyodo

Many Japanese policymakers, particularly central bankers undertaking a key part of "Abenomics," may be happy to hear that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has reached a deal to cut oil output.

Oil prices shot up following the news Wednesday. Rallies in energy sector shares boosted stocks in Tokyo across the board, improving risk appetite among market participants and reducing demand for the Japanese yen, regarded as a relatively safe asset, dealers said.

Rising crude oil prices and a weaker yen could help shore up consumer prices in Japan and thus help the Bank of Japan, which has conducted drastic monetary easing, one of the pillars of "Abenomics," to accomplish its long-sought goal of 2 percent inflation, some analysts said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • BOJ chief Kuroda at press conference
  • OPEC agrees on 1st oil output cut in 8 yrs
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Sep 2016USJ eyes relisting on Tokyo bourse, possibly this fall
  2. 27 Sep 2016China sends mixed signals to new U.S. sanctions over N. Korea
  3. 24 Sep 2016Gang member held over baseball gambling involving ex-Giants players
  4. 27 Sep 2016Arbitration court to deal with East Timor-Australia dispute
  5. 24 Sep 2016Gang member held over baseball gambling involving ex-Giants players

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete