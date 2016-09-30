FOCUS: OPEC's oil output cut deal may bode well for "Abenomics"

Many Japanese policymakers, particularly central bankers undertaking a key part of "Abenomics," may be happy to hear that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has reached a deal to cut oil output.

Oil prices shot up following the news Wednesday. Rallies in energy sector shares boosted stocks in Tokyo across the board, improving risk appetite among market participants and reducing demand for the Japanese yen, regarded as a relatively safe asset, dealers said.

Rising crude oil prices and a weaker yen could help shore up consumer prices in Japan and thus help the Bank of Japan, which has conducted drastic monetary easing, one of the pillars of "Abenomics," to accomplish its long-sought goal of 2 percent inflation, some analysts said.