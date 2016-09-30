Close

Kyodo News

September 30, 2016 11:22

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:50 30 September 2016

Japan remains reluctant to take extra steps over ex-"comfort women"

TOKYO, Sept. 30, Kyodo

Japan does not believe it needs to do more to settle the issue of Korean women forced to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military on top of the deal already struck, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday after Seoul requested additional measures to address the victims' feelings.

"Japan believes that there is no agreement whatsoever about additional measures" in a deal struck between Japan and South Korea last December that settled the so-called "comfort women" issue, Kishida told reporters.

Cho June Hyuck, spokesman at South Korea's Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Thursday that the South Korean government "expects the Japanese side to take additional emotional measures to console the comfort women victims' wounds."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Sep 2016USJ eyes relisting on Tokyo bourse, possibly this fall
  2. 27 Sep 2016China sends mixed signals to new U.S. sanctions over N. Korea
  3. 24 Sep 2016Gang member held over baseball gambling involving ex-Giants players
  4. 27 Sep 2016Arbitration court to deal with East Timor-Australia dispute
  5. 24 Sep 2016Gang member held over baseball gambling involving ex-Giants players

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete