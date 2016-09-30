Japan remains reluctant to take extra steps over ex-"comfort women"

Japan does not believe it needs to do more to settle the issue of Korean women forced to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military on top of the deal already struck, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday after Seoul requested additional measures to address the victims' feelings.

"Japan believes that there is no agreement whatsoever about additional measures" in a deal struck between Japan and South Korea last December that settled the so-called "comfort women" issue, Kishida told reporters.

Cho June Hyuck, spokesman at South Korea's Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Thursday that the South Korean government "expects the Japanese side to take additional emotional measures to console the comfort women victims' wounds."