Household spending remains weak in Aug. despite low jobless rate

Japan's household spending fell for the sixth straight month in August, reflecting weak consumer sentiment, though the unemployment rate remained low at 3.1 percent, up 0.1 percentage point from the previous month, government data showed Friday.

Average household spending, a key indicator of private consumption, fell a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent in August from a year earlier to 276,338 yen ($2,730), partly reflecting unstable weather conditions, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Housing-related outlays such as renovations plunged 16.8 percent, while expenditure on clothing slid 12.9 percent. Spending for transportation and communications dropped 7.3 percent.