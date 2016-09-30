U.S. seeks closer cooperation with China over N. Korea sanctions

The United States called Thursday for increased coordination with China in cracking down on Chinese companies allegedly helping North Korea evade sanctions imposed by the United Nations and individual countries over its missile and nuclear weapons developments.

"We want and hope that China will be much more vigorous in investigating and in punishing any person or company, whether they're North Korean or Chinese, who is involved in these illegal activities," said Daniel Russel, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.

"We're willing to share information" with China about Chinese companies that are suspected of breaching U.N. and U.S. sanctions on North Korea, Russel said in an interview with Kyodo News at the State Department. "Our goal is to foster the most extensive Chinese action against North Korean transgressions in their own country as possible."