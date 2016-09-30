Close

Kyodo News

September 30, 2016 13:23

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:37 30 September 2016

U.S. seeks closer cooperation with China over N. Korea sanctions

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, Kyodo

The United States called Thursday for increased coordination with China in cracking down on Chinese companies allegedly helping North Korea evade sanctions imposed by the United Nations and individual countries over its missile and nuclear weapons developments.

"We want and hope that China will be much more vigorous in investigating and in punishing any person or company, whether they're North Korean or Chinese, who is involved in these illegal activities," said Daniel Russel, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.

"We're willing to share information" with China about Chinese companies that are suspected of breaching U.N. and U.S. sanctions on North Korea, Russel said in an interview with Kyodo News at the State Department. "Our goal is to foster the most extensive Chinese action against North Korean transgressions in their own country as possible."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Sep 2016USJ eyes relisting on Tokyo bourse, possibly this fall
  2. 27 Sep 2016China sends mixed signals to new U.S. sanctions over N. Korea
  3. 24 Sep 2016Gang member held over baseball gambling involving ex-Giants players
  4. 27 Sep 2016Arbitration court to deal with East Timor-Australia dispute
  5. 24 Sep 2016Gang member held over baseball gambling involving ex-Giants players

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete