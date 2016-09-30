Dinosaur footprint among largest on record found in Gobi Desert

Scientists have recently uncovered one of the largest-ever dinosaur footprints on record in Mongolia's Gobi Desert, measuring over a meter in length.

The 1.06-meter-long, 0.77-meter-wide footprint found by a joint Japanese and Mongolian research team is remarkably well preserved and most likely belongs to a plant-eating sauropod similar to Titanosaurus, according to team members from western Japan's Okayama University of Science.

The rare discovery was made in August in a geologic layer formed 70 million to 90 million years ago in the late Cretaceous period, they said.