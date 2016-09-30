Close

September 30, 2016 17:25

15:20 30 September 2016

Nintendo to launch small "Famicom" game console in Nov.

OSAKA, Sept. 30, Kyodo

Nintendo Co. will launch a smaller version of its 33-year-old hit game console "Famicom" in Japan in November giving players the opportunity to enjoy 30 popular retro games, the company said Friday.

The palm-sized entertainment system named "Nintendo Classic Mini Family Computer," about 60 percent of the original size, is preloaded with 30 games such as "Super Mario Bros.," "The Legend of Zelda" and "Donkey Kong."

The company decided to reproduce the once revolutionary game console in response to requests from older customers, while it also hopes to attract new, younger fans with the entertainment system as well.

