Kyodo News

September 30, 2016 19:26

18:42 30 September 2016

Tokyo inquiry fails to pin down blame for new market design debacle

TOKYO, Sept. 30, Kyodo

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike announced Friday that a task force she set up in the metropolitan government has been unable to determine exactly who made the decision to build the new site for the capital's Tsukiji fish market partly without a sufficient soil embankment to protect it from toxic contaminants.

Koike said at a press conference that a failure to coordinate between engineers and architects working on the project within the metropolitan government was the primary factor for the departure from the original plans, while a wider culture of poor communication among them led to the issue remaining undisclosed for years.

She added that the task force's report is "insufficient" and she intends to gather more information including through a program encouraging whistleblowers to come forward.

