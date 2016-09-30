Newscaster sacked over inflammatory blogging about dialysis patients

A broadcaster replaced a presenter of its weekly news program Friday over the furor aroused by a blog he wrote using extremely violent language about kidney dialysis patients.

Yutaka Hasegawa, 41, was sacked from "News Real Friday," an evening program of Television Osaka, following the release Sept. 19 of his blog entry entitled: "Public funds must not be spent for the treatment of self-induced dialysis patients! If they cannot afford it and cry, just kill them! The current (social security) system will only destroy Japan!"

The entry immediately provoked strong criticism, including a protest letter from the Japan Association of Kidney Disease Patients, with many arguing the text contained various factual errors.