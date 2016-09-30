Close

Kyodo News

September 30, 2016 21:27

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:32 30 September 2016

Sharp aims to return to Tokyo bourse's main section in 2018

OSAKA, Sept. 30, Kyodo

Sharp Corp. is aiming to return to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main section as early as 2018 after the struggling electronics maker was demoted from it in August, sources close to the matter said Friday.

Sharp, which is restructuring under Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., left the TSE's First Section and is currently traded on the Second Section since the Japanese firm reported its debts exceeded assets in fiscal 2015 when it booked a group net loss of more than 200 billion yen (around $2 billion).

Sharp is also expected to mark losses for the first half of the current fiscal year that ends Friday.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Sep 2016USJ eyes relisting on Tokyo bourse, possibly this fall
  2. 27 Sep 2016China sends mixed signals to new U.S. sanctions over N. Korea
  3. 24 Sep 2016Gang member held over baseball gambling involving ex-Giants players
  4. 27 Sep 2016Arbitration court to deal with East Timor-Australia dispute
  5. 24 Sep 2016Gang member held over baseball gambling involving ex-Giants players

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete