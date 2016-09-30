Sharp aims to return to Tokyo bourse's main section in 2018

Sharp Corp. is aiming to return to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main section as early as 2018 after the struggling electronics maker was demoted from it in August, sources close to the matter said Friday.

Sharp, which is restructuring under Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., left the TSE's First Section and is currently traded on the Second Section since the Japanese firm reported its debts exceeded assets in fiscal 2015 when it booked a group net loss of more than 200 billion yen (around $2 billion).

Sharp is also expected to mark losses for the first half of the current fiscal year that ends Friday.