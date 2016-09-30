19:52 30 September 2016
Thailand announces 1st cases of Zika-linked microcephaly
BANGKOK, Sept. 30, Kyodo
Two babies have been born in Thailand with microcephaly caused by Zika infections in their mothers, the country's Health Ministry announced Friday.
According to the World Health Organization, they are the first such births registered in Southeast Asia.
Microcephaly, which causes babies to be born with abnormally small heads, has been linked to Zika, a mosquito-borne virus which has been slowly spreading across Asia in recent months.
