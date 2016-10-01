Close

Kyodo News

October 1, 2016 1:29

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

00:34 1 October 2016

Olympics: IOC executive holds urgent conference over venue changes

TOKYO, Oct. 1, Kyodo

John Coates, who heads the International Olympic Committee's Coordination Commission, took part in an urgent teleconference on Friday regarding a Tokyo metropolitan government proposal to switch three venues for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, an informed source said.

With the Games organizing fee potentially soaring above 3 trillion yen, a review panel set up by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike reported Thursday that the metropolitan government ought to reconsider the construction of three venues: swimming, volleyball and rowing/canoe sprint.

Coates conferred for roughly an hour with 2020 Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto and Tokyo Vice Governor Takashi Yamamoto, during which the IOC vice president expressed his grave concerns over a plan to abandon the already-agreed-upon venues.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Sep 2016China sends mixed signals to new U.S. sanctions over N. Korea
  2. 27 Sep 2016Arbitration court to deal with East Timor-Australia dispute
  3. 26 Sep 2016New spokesman of China's Foreign Ministry makes debut
  4. 27 Sep 2016Typhoon Megi wreaks havoc in Taiwan, killing 4, injuring 167
  5. 27 Sep 2016Oldest Xuanzang translation of key sutra found at Beijing temple

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete