Olympics: IOC executive holds urgent conference over venue changes

John Coates, who heads the International Olympic Committee's Coordination Commission, took part in an urgent teleconference on Friday regarding a Tokyo metropolitan government proposal to switch three venues for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, an informed source said.

With the Games organizing fee potentially soaring above 3 trillion yen, a review panel set up by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike reported Thursday that the metropolitan government ought to reconsider the construction of three venues: swimming, volleyball and rowing/canoe sprint.

Coates conferred for roughly an hour with 2020 Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto and Tokyo Vice Governor Takashi Yamamoto, during which the IOC vice president expressed his grave concerns over a plan to abandon the already-agreed-upon venues.