U.N. names 1st independent investigator to protect LGBTs

The U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday appointed Thai expert Vitit Muntarbhorn as its first independent investigator to help protect sexual minorities from violence and discrimination.

During his three-year tenure, the international law professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok will investigate abuses against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Muntarbhorn was formerly the U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation and is currently a member of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria.

The Human Rights Council decided to appoint an independent investigator on the issue during its June-July session amid fierce opposition from Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries.

