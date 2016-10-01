Close

Kyodo News

October 1, 2016 5:31

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

05:25 1 October 2016

U.N. names 1st independent investigator to protect LGBTs

GENEVA, Sept. 30, Kyodo

The U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday appointed Thai expert Vitit Muntarbhorn as its first independent investigator to help protect sexual minorities from violence and discrimination.

During his three-year tenure, the international law professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok will investigate abuses against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Muntarbhorn was formerly the U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation and is currently a member of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria.

The Human Rights Council decided to appoint an independent investigator on the issue during its June-July session amid fierce opposition from Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Sep 2016China sends mixed signals to new U.S. sanctions over N. Korea
  2. 27 Sep 2016Arbitration court to deal with East Timor-Australia dispute
  3. 26 Sep 2016New spokesman of China's Foreign Ministry makes debut
  4. 27 Sep 2016Typhoon Megi wreaks havoc in Taiwan, killing 4, injuring 167
  5. 27 Sep 2016Oldest Xuanzang translation of key sutra found at Beijing temple

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete