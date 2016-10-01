U.N. adviser raps Philippines' Duterte over Hitler remarks

A special adviser to U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon on Friday slammed Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for likening himself to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler as he defended his crackdown on illegal drugs.

The comments were "deeply disrespectful of the right to life of all human beings," said Adama Dieng, the U.N. special adviser on the prevention of genocide in a statement.

Duterte earlier in the day compared his crackdown to the massacre of millions of Jews by Hitler in the Holocaust in Nazi Germany during World War II.

Dieng said the Holocaust was "one of the darkest periods of the history of humankind and that any glorification of the cruel and criminal acts committed by those responsible was unacceptable and offensive."

Duterte assumed the presidency in June this year, and from then up to Wednesday, at least 1,257 drug suspects have been killed as a result, according to authorities, of resisting police operations.

Another 1,884 deaths of people with apparent links to the illegal drugs trade are also under investigation by the authorities.

Human rights advocates and foreign governments and institutions have raised alarm over Duterte's anti-illegal drugs program.

==Kyodo