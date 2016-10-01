Close

Kyodo News

October 1, 2016 15:36

13:56 1 October 2016

Gov't panel on emperor's abdication to hold 1st session Oct. 17

TOKYO, Oct. 1, Kyodo

A panel set up by the Japanese government to discuss the potential abdication of Emperor Akihito is likely to hold its first session Oct. 17, government sources said Saturday, after the 82-year-old emperor expressed his readiness in August to vacate the throne.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will join the first meeting of the panel of six experts, they said. The first session is likely to focus on how to proceed with discussions, and in the second and later sessions the panel is likely to hear from experts on relevant historical considerations, the Constitution and the imperial system, they said.

The panel does not include specialists on the history of the Imperial family or on matters related to the Imperial House Law.

