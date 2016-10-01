Close

Kyodo News

October 1, 2016 17:37

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:47 1 October 2016

U.S., ASEAN navies to drill in hopes of improving surveillance capacity

HONOLULU, Sept. 30, Kyodo

The United States Pacific Command will conduct a joint exercise with the navies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to assist the 10-member group in strengthening its surveillance capabilities, U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said Friday.

Carter unveiled the plan during a meeting with ASEAN defense ministers in Hawaii as China continues unilateral construction and militarization of island outposts in the disputed South China Sea.

It was the first gathering of the U.S. and ASEAN defense ministers since an arbitration ruling in July that invalidated China's claims to almost the whole of the South China Sea.

The Pentagon chief and his ASEAN counterparts agreed to step up information sharing and to hold talks next year on maritime security involving the U.S. Navy and coast guard authorities, as well as ASEAN.

In an effort to deepen U.S. engagement in Southeast Asia, Washington will in 2017 invite ASEAN defense ministers to a U.S. military base in Florida for talks to beef up surveillance activities by ASEAN.

Four ASEAN member states -- Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei -- have competing claims with China over parts of the South China Sea, a vital shipping lane and an area of rich fishing grounds with potentially large oil and natural gas deposits.

Speaking at the meeting, Carter said the United States will further assist the countries in their efforts to safeguard the waters and ensure they are open to all.

Carter said the U.S. government will continue and even expand President Barack Obama's policy of strategic rebalance to the Asia-Pacific.

Given China's territorial claims in the South and East China seas, Carter said it is necessary to jointly work with ASEAN to cope with pressing maritime security issues and to ensure security in the region.

Among other issues, Carter and ASEAN defense chiefs affirmed increased cooperation in antiterrorism measures amid growing concern that Islamic State-linked fighters may carry out terrorist attacks in ASEAN member states.

The ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Sep 2016China sends mixed signals to new U.S. sanctions over N. Korea
  2. 27 Sep 2016Arbitration court to deal with East Timor-Australia dispute
  3. 26 Sep 2016New spokesman of China's Foreign Ministry makes debut
  4. 27 Sep 2016Typhoon Megi wreaks havoc in Taiwan, killing 4, injuring 167
  5. 27 Sep 2016Oldest Xuanzang translation of key sutra found at Beijing temple

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete