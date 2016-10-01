Rugby: Yamaha forwards power Jubilo to 5th straight win

Yamaha Jubilo remained unbeaten and in pole position in the Japan Rugby Top League as they beat Ricoh Black Rams 47-14 on Saturday.

Katsuyuki Kiyomiya's side ran in seven tries at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground to make it five straight wins and 24 points from a possible 25, five more than Kobe Kobelco Steelers and six more than the only other unbeaten side in the league, Suntory Sungoliath, who play Canon Eagles on Sunday.

"Ricoh are a dangerous team so the plan was take control of the game from the start," said Kiyomiya. "We never trailed and did better than I expected. I am happy we could get the bonus point too."

In the day's other games, Steelers topped Toyota Industries Shuttles 41-5, NEC Green Rockets upset Toyota Verblitz 22-17, Kintetsu Liners held on to beat Kubota Spears 29-20 and Coca-Cola Red Sparks hammered Honda Heat 42-12 in the battle of the two bottom sides.

On a treacherous playing surface at Chichibunomiya, the Yamaha pack laid the foundations for the win.

A powerful scrum in the fifth minute eventually saw Masatoshi Miyazawa go over, though he needed some good work by Rocky Havili to keep the ball alive following a kick pass from Tatsuhiko Otao.

Seven minutes later, Yuki Yatomi dived over following a well-executed driving maul.

Their third try also came from brute force, though this time from a back, as center Viliami Tahitua powered his way through the Ricoh midfield.

With Gerhard van den Heever adding two conversions, Yamaha were averaging more than a point a minute as they led 19-0.

To their credit, Ricoh did not capitulate and with Shuhei Matsuhashi leading the way at No. 8, they went close a couple of times.

Yamaha, however, reminded them that going close counts for nothing as their next venture into the Ricoh 22 saw Kyosuke Horie go over for their fourth try.

The Yamaha No. 8 then turned provider as his quick tap penalty saw Otao go over on the stroke of halftime, van den Heever's conversion making it 33-0 at the break.

"Yamaha were really physical, especially at the breakdown and we couldn't get any ball and let them play to their rhythm," said Ricoh director of rugby Hiroyuki Kamitori.

With the game already decided, the second half was a much more even affair.

Matsuhashi's efforts were finally rewarded five minutes into the second stanza as Ricoh once again showed glimpses of what they are capable of.

Duke Krishnan then powered over for Yamaha, before Ricoh wing Masaki Watanabe crossed following a turnover deep in their own half.

However, it was Yamaha, who had the last word with van den Heever racing over after the hooter, the fullback adding the conversion to make it six-from seven with the boot and 17 points for the day.

"The players are beginning to believe this could be our year," said Yamaha and Japan center Male Sa'u, who is in his ninth season with the club.

"We believe in what we are trying to achieve, and back ourselves, and you can see that in the way we play."

==Kyodo