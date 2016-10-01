Close

October 1, 2016 19:38

18:21 1 October 2016

Soccer: Four-star Urawa dent Gamba's playoff hopes

By Shintaro Kano
SAITAMA, Japan, Oct. 1, Kyodo

J-League second-stage leaders Urawa Reds all but killed off Gamba Osaka's championship playoff hopes with a comprehensive 4-0 win on Saturday.

Goals from Toshiyuki Takagi, Yuki Muto, Tomoya Ugajin and substitute Zlatan Ljubijankic kept Urawa on top of the second-stage table with 34 points and three games remaining ahead of the international break. Gamba striker Admilson was sent off in the second half.

Gamba, who had beaten Reds in their last four competitive meetings, including last season's championship playoff and the Emperor's Cup final, fell seven points behind Urawa, and eight points out of third place in the overall season standings.

