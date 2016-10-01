Close

Kyodo News

October 1, 2016 19:38

18:29 1 October 2016

Mitsubishi Heavy aircraft unit may delay passenger jet delivery

NAGOYA, Oct. 1, Kyodo

A subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. may delay the initial delivery of the first passenger jet to be developed in Japan due to technical problems, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp., an entity 64 percent owned by Mitsubishi Heavy, told customers it may need to push back the current delivery schedule of the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, or MRJ, from the middle of 2018, the source said.

If postponed, it will be the fifth delay in the delivery plan and potential design changes could force Mitsubishi Aircraft to review production plans and lead to a substantial delay in the delivery schedule, although manufacturing operations have already started.

