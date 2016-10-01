Close

20:30 1 October 2016

Park says N. Koreans fleeing their country are welcome in South

SEOUL, Oct. 1, Kyodo

South Korean President Park Geun Hye on Saturday criticized North Korea's regime for trampling on the human rights of its citizens and said she wants people fleeing the North to come to "the free soil of South Korea anytime."

"The universal values of freedom, democracy, human rights and welfare are the precious rights you (North Koreans) should also enjoy," she said in a speech delivered at the Gyeryongdae military headquarters in South Chungcheong Province to mark the country's Armed Forces Day.

The president said that as the North seeks to advance its nuclear weapons capabilities, it will not renounce its nuclear tests and missile provocations. Therefore, pressure would continue to be applied to Pyongyang, she said.

