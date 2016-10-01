Japanese detained in Philippines on suspicion of trafficking minor

A 68-year-old Japanese man was detained Friday at Manila's international airport on suspicion of trafficking a minor, the country's aviation security authority said Saturday.

Akio Watanabe, who reportedly resides in Manila, was stopped at Ninoy Aquino International Airport with an 18-year-old Filipina accompanying him before they were to board a flight for Japan, according to investigative sources.

Personnel at the airport's passport control area raised the alarm when the minor was found to be using a Japanese alias. She was quoted as saying that she was poor and wanted to work in Japan.