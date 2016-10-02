Abe aims to spur growth, longevity with new technology

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday the Japanese government will promote advanced technology as the key to economic growth and a society in which people live long lives.

Science and technology "will play a more important role in addressing challenges such as an aging population, slowing productivity growth and health promotion," Abe said in a speech at the Science and Technology in Society forum in Kyoto.

The premier said issues long seen as difficult can be solved by combining the latest technologies, such as robots and big data.