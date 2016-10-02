FEATURE: Legislation delay in Japan puts Vietnamese caregivers' plans in limbo

Vietnam recently became the biggest provider of labor to Japan under a training program for foreign workers, but delays in the planned expansion of the system to include nursing care have made some young Vietnamese rethink their plans for employment in the world's third-biggest economy.

Former nurse Do Thi Hang had hoped to work in Japan as a caregiver under the program for workers from developing countries to acquire skills through on-the-job training.

She is among those young Vietnamese who had been counting on Japanese lawmakers to pass legislation endorsed by the Cabinet last year to revamp the program to include nursing care, in a move aimed at addressing the strong demand for caregivers in the rapidly aging country.