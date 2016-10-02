Close

Kyodo News

October 2, 2016 15:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:18 2 October 2016

FEATURE: Legislation delay in Japan puts Vietnamese caregivers' plans in limbo

HANOI, Oct. 2, Kyodo

Vietnam recently became the biggest provider of labor to Japan under a training program for foreign workers, but delays in the planned expansion of the system to include nursing care have made some young Vietnamese rethink their plans for employment in the world's third-biggest economy.

Former nurse Do Thi Hang had hoped to work in Japan as a caregiver under the program for workers from developing countries to acquire skills through on-the-job training.

She is among those young Vietnamese who had been counting on Japanese lawmakers to pass legislation endorsed by the Cabinet last year to revamp the program to include nursing care, in a move aimed at addressing the strong demand for caregivers in the rapidly aging country.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Legislation delay in Japan puts Vietnamese caregivers' plans in limbo
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Sep 2016China sends mixed signals to new U.S. sanctions over N. Korea
  2. 27 Sep 2016Arbitration court to deal with East Timor-Australia dispute
  3. 26 Sep 2016New spokesman of China's Foreign Ministry makes debut
  4. 27 Sep 2016Typhoon Megi wreaks havoc in Taiwan, killing 4, injuring 167
  5. 27 Sep 2016Oldest Xuanzang translation of key sutra found at Beijing temple

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete