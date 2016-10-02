Figure skating: Hanyu wins Autumn Classic International

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu won the Autumn Classic International on Saturday, with a total score of 260.57 points in his first tournament of the season.

The 21-year-old, who became the first skater to land a quadruple loop in Friday's short program, again executed the jump en route to scoring 172.27 in the free skate, during which he also nailed a quad Salchow.

"The score was low and I felt I need to practice more," said Hanyu, who looked worn out toward the end of the performance. "It was a plus for me to experience the feeling of fatigue."