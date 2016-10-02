Close

Kyodo News

October 2, 2016 19:50

18:04 2 October 2016

Abe keen to make progress on peace treaty in upcoming talks with Putin

KYOTO, Oct. 2, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich on Sunday in Kyoto, telling him he hopes to make progress on a post-World War II peace treaty when President Vladimir Putin visits Japan in December.

The Japanese premier told Dvorkovich he hopes to "produce results in wide areas such as politics and economy and make (the talks with Putin) an opportunity to develop Japan-Russia relations comprehensively," according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Hiroshige Seko, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister, also attended the meeting, as he recently took up a new ministerial post to lead a panel tasked with promoting economic cooperation with Russia.

