Kyodo News

October 2, 2016 21:51

20:33 2 October 2016

Expanded Japan-U.S. logistical accord to go to Diet soon

TOKYO, Oct. 2, Kyodo

The Japanese government will likely ask parliament this month to approve a revised bilateral agreement with the United States to beef up logistic cooperation between their military forces, government sources said Sunday.

The plan comes after Tokyo and Washington signed the revised Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, or ACSA, on Sept. 26, which will enable Japan's Self-Defense Forces to provide the U.S. military with ammunition in combat areas.

But the proposal is likely to draw criticism from opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, which are seeking to abolish the controversial security legislation that came into effect in March and boosted the SDF's overseas missions.

