May says Brexit process to start by end of March 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday she will formally start the process of her country's exit from the European Union by the end of March 2017.

May told a BBC television show that March will be the deadline for triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty which sets, in principle, a two-year process of withdrawal from the 28-member bloc.

"It is important for the U.K. and Europe as a whole to do this in the best possible way so there is a smooth transition away from the EU," she said.