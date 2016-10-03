Close

Kyodo News

October 3, 2016 9:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:34 3 October 2016

Big manufacturers' confidence flat amid dim outlook: BOJ Tankan

TOKYO, Oct. 3, Kyodo

Business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers remained unchanged in September from three months earlier, with fears lingering about the outlook for the country's export-oriented economy, the Bank of Japan's Tankan quarterly survey showed Monday.

The key index measuring confidence among companies such as carmakers and electronics firms stayed at plus 6, slightly weaker than the average market forecast of plus 7 in a Kyodo News survey.

The index for large nonmanufacturers, including the services sectors, deteriorated to plus 18 from plus 19 for the third straight quarterly fall. The result matched the average forecast.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Sep 2016China sends mixed signals to new U.S. sanctions over N. Korea
  2. 27 Sep 2016Arbitration court to deal with East Timor-Australia dispute
  3. 27 Sep 2016Typhoon Megi wreaks havoc in Taiwan, killing 4, injuring 167
  4. 27 Sep 2016Oldest Xuanzang translation of key sutra found at Beijing temple
  5. 29 Sep 2016China to give relief goods to flood-hit N. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete