Video Advisory (Oct. 3) Hip hop for regional promotion

Hip hop for regional promotion

-- Rappers from the northeastern Japan city of Yuzawa and the southwestern town of Nagashima met in Yuzawa on Oct. 2, 2016, to publicize specialty goods and tourist attractions of each municipality through their music. They hope their continued exchanges might produce a new product featuring local products of the two areas.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15152/)

==Kyodo