Close

Kyodo News

October 3, 2016 9:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:50 3 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 3) Hip hop for regional promotion

TOKYO, Oct. 3, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Hip hop for regional promotion

-- Rappers from the northeastern Japan city of Yuzawa and the southwestern town of Nagashima met in Yuzawa on Oct. 2, 2016, to publicize specialty goods and tourist attractions of each municipality through their music. They hope their continued exchanges might produce a new product featuring local products of the two areas.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15152/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Sep 2016China sends mixed signals to new U.S. sanctions over N. Korea
  2. 27 Sep 2016Arbitration court to deal with East Timor-Australia dispute
  3. 27 Sep 2016Typhoon Megi wreaks havoc in Taiwan, killing 4, injuring 167
  4. 27 Sep 2016Oldest Xuanzang translation of key sutra found at Beijing temple
  5. 29 Sep 2016China to give relief goods to flood-hit N. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete