October 3, 2016 11:58

10:52 3 October 2016

Bangladesh court bails Dhaka restaurant attack suspect

DHAKA, Oct. 3, Kyodo

A man accused of involvement in a terror attack at a restaurant in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka in July was granted bail on Sunday afternoon, court police sources confirmed.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court bailed Tahmid Hasib Khan, 22, as any involvement in the July 1 attack, which saw 20 hostages killed, had not been proved.

An appeal against his charges had been successfully heard on Sept. 28, eight weeks after Tahmid and another man were detained in connection with the attack.

