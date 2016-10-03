12:02 3 October 2016
Big manufacturers' confidence flat amid dim outlook: BOJ Tankan
By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
TOKYO, Oct. 3, Kyodo
Business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers remained unchanged in September from three months earlier, with fears lingering about the outlook for the country's export-oriented economy, the Bank of Japan's Tankan quarterly survey showed Monday.
The key index measuring confidence among companies such as carmakers and electronics firms stayed at plus 6, slightly weaker than the average market forecast of plus 7 in a Kyodo News survey.
The index for large nonmanufacturers, including the services sectors, deteriorated to plus 18 from plus 19 for the third straight quarterly fall. The result matched the average forecast.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.