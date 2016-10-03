Close

Kyodo News

October 3, 2016 13:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:33 3 October 2016

Japan will keep pressing claim to 4 isles in row with Russia: Abe

TOKYO, Oct. 3, Kyodo

Japan will continue to insist on its sovereignty over all four islands involved in its territorial dispute with Russia, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday, amid calls for first seeking the return of two of the Russian-administered islets to break a decades-old negotiation deadlock.

"There is no change" in Japan's position that it has ownership of all four islands, Abe told a Diet committee, referring to Shikotan, the Habomai islet group, Etorofu and Kunashiri off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

Abe's comments came after suggestions were made ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan on Dec. 15 that Tokyo adopt a "two-track" approach, initially seeking the return of Shikotan and the Habomais, the smallest of the four islands.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • PM Abe at lower house budget committee
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Sep 2016China sends mixed signals to new U.S. sanctions over N. Korea
  2. 27 Sep 2016Arbitration court to deal with East Timor-Australia dispute
  3. 27 Sep 2016Typhoon Megi wreaks havoc in Taiwan, killing 4, injuring 167
  4. 27 Sep 2016Oldest Xuanzang translation of key sutra found at Beijing temple
  5. 29 Sep 2016China to give relief goods to flood-hit N. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete