Japan will keep pressing claim to 4 isles in row with Russia: Abe

Japan will continue to insist on its sovereignty over all four islands involved in its territorial dispute with Russia, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday, amid calls for first seeking the return of two of the Russian-administered islets to break a decades-old negotiation deadlock.

"There is no change" in Japan's position that it has ownership of all four islands, Abe told a Diet committee, referring to Shikotan, the Habomai islet group, Etorofu and Kunashiri off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

Abe's comments came after suggestions were made ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan on Dec. 15 that Tokyo adopt a "two-track" approach, initially seeking the return of Shikotan and the Habomais, the smallest of the four islands.