Japan not considering apology letters for "comfort women": Abe

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday the Japanese government "is not considering at all" issuing apology letters to Korean women forced to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military, citing a deal cut between Tokyo and Seoul late last year aimed at irrevocably settling the issue.

"Both countries are required to sincerely fulfill the contents of the agreement, and (apology letters) are not included in those contents," Abe told a Diet budgetary committee.

Under last December's deal, South Korea set up a foundation, into which Japan has deposited 1 billion yen ($9.9 million), to care for the surviving "comfort women" and their families.