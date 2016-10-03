Close

Kyodo News

October 3, 2016 13:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:28 3 October 2016

Japan not considering apology letters for "comfort women": Abe

TOKYO, Oct. 3, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday the Japanese government "is not considering at all" issuing apology letters to Korean women forced to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military, citing a deal cut between Tokyo and Seoul late last year aimed at irrevocably settling the issue.

"Both countries are required to sincerely fulfill the contents of the agreement, and (apology letters) are not included in those contents," Abe told a Diet budgetary committee.

Under last December's deal, South Korea set up a foundation, into which Japan has deposited 1 billion yen ($9.9 million), to care for the surviving "comfort women" and their families.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Sep 2016China sends mixed signals to new U.S. sanctions over N. Korea
  2. 27 Sep 2016Arbitration court to deal with East Timor-Australia dispute
  3. 27 Sep 2016Typhoon Megi wreaks havoc in Taiwan, killing 4, injuring 167
  4. 27 Sep 2016Oldest Xuanzang translation of key sutra found at Beijing temple
  5. 29 Sep 2016China to give relief goods to flood-hit N. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete