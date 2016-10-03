Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings set up amid stiff local competition

Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings Inc. was established Monday through the merger of two regional banks in the Kyushu region, becoming one of the major regional banking groups in southwestern Japan.

Nishi-Nippon City Bank and the Bank of Nagasaki merged under the newly created Fukuoka-based holding company amid intensifying competition stemming from the shrinking local economy with its declining population.

The launch of the new financial institution follows the recent creation of major regional banking groups in southwestern Japan such as Fukuoka Financial Group Inc., Kyushu Financial Group Inc. and Yamaguchi Financial Group Inc.