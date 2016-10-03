1 soldier killed in attack on Indian Army camp in Kashmir

Militants attacked an Indian Army camp Sunday night in the India-administered portion of Kashmir, killing one paramilitary soldier and injuring another, the government said.

The attack came after Indian troops carried out on Thursday what they claim as "surgical strikes" against terrorists and their supporters on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control, the de facto border dividing the disputed region of Kashmir.

Militants fired grenades and guns on the camp in Baramulla in India's northernmost state of Jammu and Kashmir. The camp is also home to a unit of the Border Security Force.