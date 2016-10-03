Typhoon Chaba approaches Okinawa, over 200 flights canceled

Powerful Typhoon Chaba approached Okinawa on Monday, causing airlines to cancel more than 200 flights including those scheduled to depart from or arrive at Naha Airport in the southern prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning for storm conditions and high waves as Typhoon Chaba was moving north-northwest near Okinawa Island, packing winds of up to 306 kilometers per hour as of 6:50 p.m.

The season's 18th typhoon with an atmospheric pressure of 905 hectopascals at its center is expected to near northern Kyushu from Tuesday night through Wednesday, according to the agency.