Close

Kyodo News

October 3, 2016 20:02

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:30 3 October 2016

Typhoon Chaba approaches Okinawa, over 200 flights canceled

TOKYO, Oct. 3, Kyodo

Powerful Typhoon Chaba approached Okinawa on Monday, causing airlines to cancel more than 200 flights including those scheduled to depart from or arrive at Naha Airport in the southern prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning for storm conditions and high waves as Typhoon Chaba was moving north-northwest near Okinawa Island, packing winds of up to 306 kilometers per hour as of 6:50 p.m.

The season's 18th typhoon with an atmospheric pressure of 905 hectopascals at its center is expected to near northern Kyushu from Tuesday night through Wednesday, according to the agency.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Sep 2016China sends mixed signals to new U.S. sanctions over N. Korea
  2. 27 Sep 2016Arbitration court to deal with East Timor-Australia dispute
  3. 27 Sep 2016Typhoon Megi wreaks havoc in Taiwan, killing 4, injuring 167
  4. 27 Sep 2016Oldest Xuanzang translation of key sutra found at Beijing temple
  5. 29 Sep 2016China to give relief goods to flood-hit N. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete