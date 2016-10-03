Olympics: New strategic roadmap for Tokyo Olympics unveiled

Sports Agency Commissioner Daichi Suzuki on Monday revealed details of the strategic plan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics designed to help Japan win medals in a wider variety of disciplines and improve the overall medal count.

"I want to have expectations of rousing those sports Japanese can do well in beyond our bread-and-butter ones," Suzuki said.

The so-called "Suzuki Plan" will serve as a framework in order to improve competitiveness as the Japanese capital prepares to host the Summer Games in 2020 and take measures to ensure optimal performance of its athletes while running a successful operation.