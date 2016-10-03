Close

Kyodo News

October 3, 2016 22:03

21:01 3 October 2016

Japan inaugurates new body for nuclear fuel reprocessing

TOKYO, Oct. 3, Kyodo

The industry ministry said Monday a new body for supervising nuclear fuel reprocessing has been established as the Japanese government seeks to retain a recycling policy, obliging 10 nuclear plant operators nationwide to fund the body for an uninterrupted reprocessing program.

The Nuclear Reprocessing Organization of Japan opened its head office in Aomori City in northeastern Japan. It mandates nuclear power utilities to shoulder the cost of reprocessing spent fuel in the form of financial contributions to itself.

Until now, power companies voluntarily set aside reserves to be used for reprocessing programs.

