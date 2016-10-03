Close

Kyodo News

October 3, 2016

21:12 3 October 2016

U.N. chief plants sapling descended from A-bombed ginkgo tree

GENEVA, Oct. 3, Kyodo

The U.N. secretary general on Monday planted a sapling descended from a ginkgo tree that survived the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima during his visit to Geneva, saying the international community needs to prioritize nuclear disarmament.

"This beautiful sapling is a symbol of resilience and peace," Ban Ki Moon said during the planting ceremony at the U.N. Geneva headquarters. "States with nuclear arsenals bear a special obligation to eliminate them, and I take this opportunity to remind all states of their responsibility to pursue nuclear disarmament as an urgent priority."

The sapling came from a seed of a ginkgo tree that survived the bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui donated it in May as part of an initiative of Mayors for Peace, which he heads, and Green Legacy Hiroshima.

The latter organization distributes seeds and saplings of trees that survived the atomic bombing of the Japanese city to raise awareness of the destructive impact of nuclear weapons.

"As this tree blossoms, it will also be a vivid reminder of how the hibakusha, those brave survivors, have transformed the tragedy into a message of hope for the world," the U.N. chief said at the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by the heads of international agencies and permanent diplomatic representatives based in the Swiss city. Ambassador Junichi Ihara at the Permanent Mission of Japan in Geneva also attended the event.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News.

