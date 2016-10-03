Olympics: Rowing federation chief backs existing 2020 venue

The president of the International Rowing Federation on Monday expressed his desire to stick to the originally planned venue for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic rowing and canoe sprint events.

Four days after the Tokyo metropolitan government floated a cost-cutting proposal that would cancel construction of three planned 2020 venues and shift them to existing facilities, FISA President Jean-Christophe Rolland inspected the proposed site for rowing and canoe sprint on Tokyo Bay.

"I think it's a fantastic place for our sport, not only for the Olympic games but I'm sure in terms of legacy for the future. I'm still convinced that this project is the best project," Rolland said on a day in which he met with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, whose administration has proposed shifting the events to Miyagi Prefecture.