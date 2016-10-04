U.N. panel starts talks on banning nukes

A major U.N. panel on Monday kicked off discussions on a spate of disarmament and security issues, with attention on whether a draft resolution urging the start of negotiations in 2017 to outlaw nuclear weapons will be adopted.

The draft was submitted by a group of six countries -- Austria, Brazil, Ireland, Mexico, Nigeria and South Africa -- and is expected to be put to a vote at the First Committee as soon as late this month.

The United States has made it clear that it objects to any resolution calling for multilateral talks on the matter. Japan, the world's sole atom-bombed country, which is also under the U.S. nuclear umbrella, has yet to state its position.

The move on the resolution came after a U.N. working group on nuclear disarmament in August adopted a report recommending to the General Assembly that negotiations begin in 2017 to make nuclear weapons illegal.

If endorsed at the First Committee, the draft would then be sent to the plenary session of the General Assembly to be convened in December.

==Kyodo