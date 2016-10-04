Close

Kyodo News

06:36 4 October 2016

New car sales in U.S. dip 0.5% in Sept.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, Kyodo

New car sales in the United States dropped 0.5 percent to 1,435,689 units in September for the second straight year-on-year decrease, data released by Autodata Corp. showed Monday.

Following the results, some industry analysts said new car sales in the country for 2016 may fall short of the all-time high of 17.47 million units recorded in 2015.

The setback in September is chiefly due to a 7.1 percent decline in passenger car sales. Sport-utility vehicles and other large models fared well on the back of lower gasoline prices, but could not offset the overall weakness in passenger car sales.

