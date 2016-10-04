Japan firms cut inflation outlook for 5th time in a row

Japanese companies expect consumer prices to rise 0.6 percent in the next one year, cutting their outlook for the fifth time in a row, the Bank of Japan said Tuesday.

The forecast, down from a 0.7 percent gain predicted for the year ahead in June, suggested the central bank's drastic monetary easing has not sufficiently boosted inflation expectations and that the BOJ needs to make more efforts to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal.

The quarterly survey also showed that companies forecast an annual inflation rate of 1.0 percent in three years' and five years' time, respectively, both down from the previously anticipated 1.1 percent rise.