U.N. committee starts talks on banning nukes

A U.N. General Assembly committee began discussions Monday on a spate of disarmament and security issues, with major regional blocs and other nations showing support for the start of negotiations in 2017 to outlaw nuclear weapons.

Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Hau Do Suan was among speakers who noted that little progress has been made in realizing a world free of atomic weapons in the 71 years since atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, despite the existence of disarmament treaties.

"Sadly, nuclear weapons still exist in large numbers and we are not yet in a position to claim that we are close to achieving the goals of a world free of nuclear weapons," he said, speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He said the bloc has put its weight behind holding a conference in 2017 that would be open to all states along with international organizations and civil society "to negotiate a legally binding instrument prohibiting nuclear weapons, leading towards their total elimination."

The move came after a group of six countries has submitted a draft General Assembly resolution urging the start of negotiations in 2017 to outlaw nuclear weapons.

The draft resolution is expected to be put to a vote at the First Committee, which is charged with overseeing disarmament issues, as early as late this month.

The Caribbean Community, or CARICOM, also supports the international effort to advance negotiations as it considers the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons a violation of the United Nations charter, as well as goes against international and humanitarian law.

On behalf of the group, Trinidad and Tobago's Ambassador Pennelope Beckles, said such a prohibition on nuclear weapons can lead to attaining a world without them, adding that they support the recommendation "to begin a multilateral process for the negotiation of a legally binding instrument for the prohibition of nuclear weapons towards their total elimination."

Mexico's Ambassador Juan Jose Gomez, whose country is one of the drafters of the resolution along with Austria, Brazil, Ireland, Nigeria and South Africa, spoke out about the move toward multilateral negotiations by calling it a "collaboration" of the membership in an attempt to fill the legal gap and in an effort to work toward prohibiting them.

The United States has made clear its objection to any resolution calling for multilateral talks on the matter. Japan, the world's sole atom-bombed country, which is also under the U.S. nuclear umbrella, has yet to state its position.

"Nuclear disarmament will only be achieved through an approach that takes into account the views and the security interests of all states," U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Frank Rose said.

"Consensus is the only practical way forward. That is why the United States rejects the final report from the Open-ended Working Group on nuclear disarmament and we call on other states to do so."

He also said that nuclear disarmament cannot be separated from the "overarching security environment." He countered the argument by those who claim the ban is favored by the majority saying that they have overlooked the billions "who reside in countries that count on nuclear weapons as a deterrent or are protected by an extended deterrent."

The move on the resolution came after a U.N. working group on nuclear disarmament in August adopted a report recommending to the General Assembly that negotiations begin in 2017 to make nuclear weapons illegal.

If endorsed at the First Committee, the draft would then be sent to the plenary session of the General Assembly to be convened in December.

==Kyodo