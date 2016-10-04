Video Advisory (Oct. 4) Kasugataisha shrine main hall renovated

The following is the latest available news video.

Kasugataisha shrine main hall renovated

-- The once-in-20-years renovation of the main hall of Kasugataisha shrine in Japan's ancient city of Nara has been completed. The national treasure will be open to the public from Oct. 6, 2016, to 23.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15156/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo