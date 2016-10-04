Close

October 4, 2016 12:10

11:30 4 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 4) Kasugataisha shrine main hall renovated

TOKYO, Oct. 4, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Kasugataisha shrine main hall renovated

-- The once-in-20-years renovation of the main hall of Kasugataisha shrine in Japan's ancient city of Nara has been completed. The national treasure will be open to the public from Oct. 6, 2016, to 23.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15156/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

