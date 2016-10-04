Olympics: Fukuhara among athletes that had medical data hacked

Women's table tennis team bronze medalist Ai Fukuhara is among the three Japanese athletes who were targeted in the latest leak of confidential medical documents, a cyber hacker group said Monday.

The World Anti-Doping Agency admitted the same day the hacking organization calling itself "Fancy Bears" broke into its database and gained access to drug testing results for 20 athletes from 14 countries, including "three from Japan."

Although WADA did not disclose names, the full list of 20 athletes, including Fukuhara, bronze medalist judoka Masashi Ebinuma and gold medalist swimmer Rie Kaneto, was released on the Fancy Bears website.