Close

Kyodo News

October 4, 2016 12:11

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:51 4 October 2016

Olympics: Fukuhara among athletes that had medical data hacked

LONDON, Oct. 4, Kyodo

Women's table tennis team bronze medalist Ai Fukuhara is among the three Japanese athletes who were targeted in the latest leak of confidential medical documents, a cyber hacker group said Monday.

The World Anti-Doping Agency admitted the same day the hacking organization calling itself "Fancy Bears" broke into its database and gained access to drug testing results for 20 athletes from 14 countries, including "three from Japan."

Although WADA did not disclose names, the full list of 20 athletes, including Fukuhara, bronze medalist judoka Masashi Ebinuma and gold medalist swimmer Rie Kaneto, was released on the Fancy Bears website.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Sep 2016China to give relief goods to flood-hit N. Korea
  2. 29 Sep 2016China refutes U.S. claims over how to deal with N. Korea
  3. 30 Sep 2016Philippines to repatriate Vietnamese fishermen caught poaching
  4. 29 Sep 2016China refutes U.S. claims over how to deal with N. Korea
  5. 29 Sep 2016N. Korea merges leader's cash generation offices: S. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete